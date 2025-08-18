Nvidia (NVDA) Quietly Buys More Stock in AI Infrastructure Favorite CoreWeave

Nvidia has significantly expanded its investment in CoreWeave, boosting its stake to 24.28 million shares valued at $4.33 billion during the second quarter of 2025, according to the company’s latest 13F SEC filing released Thursday.

This represents a substantial increase from the 17.9 million shares Nvidia held at the time of CoreWeave’s IPO prospectus in March, demonstrating deepening conviction in the cloud computing specialist.

CoreWeave now comprises over 91% of Nvidia’s entire investment portfolio, making it by far the chip giant’s largest equity holding. The cloud infrastructure company specializes in providing GPU-accelerated services specifically designed for artificial intelligence workloads, positioning it as both a critical customer and strategic partner for Nvidia’s hardware business.

The increased investment reflects Nvidia’s broader strategy of building an ecosystem around AI infrastructure rather than simply selling chips. CoreWeave has emerged as one of the most closely watched companies in the AI space, offering customized infrastructure solutions that directly complement Nvidia’s GPU technology for machine learning and generative AI applications.

Beyond CoreWeave, Nvidia’s portfolio reveals targeted bets across the AI ecosystem. Arm Holdings represents approximately 4.1% of the portfolio, while smaller positions include Applied Digital (1.8%), Nebius (1.5%), and biotech firm Recursion Pharmaceuticals. These holdings collectively demonstrate Nvidia’s commitment to companies positioned to create demand for its core GPU products.

The strategic equity investments allow Nvidia to capture financial upside while strengthening partnerships that drive hardware demand. As concerns about AI sector overheating persist, Nvidia’s aggressive bet on CoreWeave signals the company views AI infrastructure as a long-term structural transformation rather than a short-term market cycle.

For investors, Nvidia’s concentrated exposure to CoreWeave and related AI infrastructure companies suggests the world’s artificial intelligence buildout remains in early stages.

The investment strategy mirrors approaches taken by major institutional investors who are concentrating capital on foundational AI economy players, positioning Nvidia as both a dominant chip supplier and influential ecosystem investor.