NVIDIA Stock Climbs as CEO Jensen Huang Champions AI Ambitions at London Tech Week | NVDA Stock Price

NVIDIA shares extended their recent rally on Monday, rising 0.94% to $143.03 by midday, as CEO Jensen Huang and U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer jointly inaugurated London Tech Week. The event marked a pivotal moment for the U.K.’s technology sector, signaling a shift from a startup-driven landscape to one where technology is a central pillar of national policy and economic strategy.

Huang, renowned for his visionary leadership in artificial intelligence, underscored the transformative potential of AI across all sectors, predicting, “Every industry in the U.K. will be a tech industry.” He emphasized that AI is now essential infrastructure, comparable to electricity, and highlighted NVIDIA’s commitment to deepening its presence in the U.K. through substantial investments in research, skills development, and partnerships.

NVIDIA’s collaboration with the U.K. government includes the launch of an AI Technology Center in Bristol, aimed at upskilling local developers and fostering AI innovation. The company will also support the national “TechFirst” skills initiative, which seeks to train 7.5 million people in AI and digital skills, targeting a broad spectrum of the workforce and educational institutions. These efforts are complemented by the deployment of advanced NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, which will power new AI factories and supercomputers, including the Isambard AI supercomputer set to become operational this summer.

Prime Minister Starmer announced a landmark investment of approximately £1 billion in AI research compute by 2030, with funding beginning this year. This commitment aligns with the government’s vision of “sovereign AI ambitions,” focusing on embedding the nation’s culture, values, and heritage into AI development.

NVIDIA’s engagement in Europe extends beyond the U.K., with ongoing projects in Sweden, Germany, and France, including the establishment of Europe’s largest AI campus in the Paris region. The company’s partnerships with leading U.K. enterprises aim to build “AI factories of the future,” supporting a new generation of startups and scale-ups.

The momentum from London Tech Week will carry into GTC Paris, where Jensen Huang is set to deliver a keynote address at VivaTech, further highlighting NVIDIA’s role in shaping Europe’s AI future. As the U.K. and Europe ramp up investments in AI infrastructure and talent, NVIDIA’s strategic initiatives are poised to drive innovation, economic growth, and global competitiveness in the era of artificial intelligence.