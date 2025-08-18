Nvidia’s $4.5T valuation now tops the entire Russell 2000 Index by $1.5T

Nvidia’s remarkable rise continues to capture headlines as the AI chipmaker’s market capitalization has surged to approximately $4.4 to $4.5 trillion, making it not just the world’s most valuable company but also larger than entire market indices.

According to recent data, Nvidia’s valuation now exceeds the combined market capitalization of the Russell 2000 Index—which represents 2,000 small-cap U.S. companies—by roughly $1.5 trillion.

The semiconductor giant achieved this milestone after becoming the first company in history to reach a $4 trillion market cap in July 2025, surpassing previous leaders Apple and Microsoft. Nvidia’s market value now represents approximately 7.3% of the entire S&P 500 index, the largest weighting among all constituents.

To put Nvidia’s enormous valuation in perspective, the company’s market capitalization exceeds the combined worth of the Canadian and Mexican stock exchanges and surpasses the total market value of all publicly traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Russell 2000 Index, which tracks small-cap stocks with a combined market value of approximately $3 trillion, is now dwarfed by Nvidia’s single-company valuation.

Nvidia’s astronomical rise has been fueled by explosive demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure, with the company reporting $44.1 billion in first-quarter revenue, representing a 69% year-over-year increase. The company anticipates around $45 billion in revenue for the second quarter, with results scheduled for announcement on August 27.

This unprecedented valuation reflects Wall Street’s confidence in AI’s transformative potential, with Nvidia’s high-performance chips serving as the backbone for AI development across major technology companies.

The stock has gained approximately 22% year-to-date and has rebounded roughly 74% from April lows, demonstrating continued investor appetite despite concerns about valuation levels. The comparison to the Russell 2000 underscores how concentrated market value has become in mega-cap technology stocks, with Nvidia alone now worth more than thousands of smaller public companies combined.