Nvidia’s (NVDA) price target has been raised to $210 by several Wall Street analysts.

They cite strong demand for AI, growth in the data center market, and progress with the Blackwell project ahead of the company’s earnings report in late August. Wedbush increased its target from $175 to $210 and gave it an Outperform rating, noting positive spending trends from major customers and potential growth from AI orders.

Susquehanna raised its target from $180 to $210, pointing to the strength in data centers and the upcoming GB300 platform as reasons for expected revenue and profit growth.

KeyBanc has a target of $215, while UBS set theirs at $205, showing confidence in Nvidia’s leadership in AI and production ramp in the coming months. Morgan Stanley also raised its target to $206 and maintains an Overweight rating, indicating strong demand and improving profit margins, especially if conditions in China improve.

Analysts are looking for updates on the Blackwell production, shipments to China, and the timeline for new platforms through 2026. They believe that guidance from Nvidia could impact the stock’s immediate response due to high expectations.

Overall, analysts remain positive, and the increased targets above $200 reflect confidence that Nvidia’s advantages in AI and strong customer demand will likely lead to further growth by the end of the year.