Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Share Price Surges Over 3% in Strong Rebound | OXY Stock price

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY), a major player in the energy sector, saw its stock price rally sharply on Friday, June 13, 2025, climbing over 3% in a robust session that capped a week of positive momentum. As of 19:42 GMT, the stock was trading at $46.16, up $1.40 or 3.13% from its previous close of $44.76, reflecting strong investor interest amid favorable market dynamics.

Today’s surge builds on a short-term recovery for Occidental Petroleum, with the stock gaining an impressive 7.21% over the past five days and 5.06% over the last month, signaling a significant shift in sentiment after a challenging period.

The rally aligns with broader attention on energy stocks, as highlighted by coverage of projects like the Stratos Direct Air Capture Facility in Texas, a collaboration with BlackRock, which has drawn positive focus to Occidental’s innovative efforts in carbon capture.

Despite the recent upswing, the stock remains in negative territory for the year, with a year-to-date decline of 7.98% and a 12-month drop of 23.56%. However, long-term investors have reason for optimism, as Occidental has delivered a remarkable 144.17% return over the past five years, showcasing its capacity for substantial growth cycles. The stock’s current market capitalization stands at $44.0 billion, with a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a dividend yield of 2.14%, underscoring its financial stability.

Technical indicators also point to bullish momentum, with recent trading activity showing a close near the day’s high of $44.76 and supportive volume trends reinforcing the sustainability of the rebound .

Additionally, Occidental’s operational strength was evident in its Q1 2025 results, which reported $3 billion in operating cash flow before working capital and a 10% reduction in Permian well costs, alongside strategic debt reduction of $6.8 billion over the past 10 months.

Analyst forecasts remain cautiously optimistic, with an average one-year price target of $48.61, suggesting a potential upside of 16.26% from recent levels, though the consensus rating leans toward “Hold” with a score of 2.7 on a 1-5 scale . Today’s strong performance, bolstered by both market sentiment and operational achievements, positions Occidental Petroleum as a notable rebound story in the energy sector.