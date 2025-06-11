Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) Stock Skyrockets Over 25% as Sam Altman-Backed Nuclear Firm Rides Wave of Momentum | OKLO Stock

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) soared more than 25% on Wednesday, closing at a record $64.07 and capping off a period of extraordinary gains for the Sam Altman-chaired nuclear energy innovator. The rally, which saw the stock jump $11.53 in a single session, reflects surging investor enthusiasm for advanced nuclear solutions as the global energy sector pivots toward clean, reliable power sources.

The latest surge is the culmination of a remarkable year for Oklo. Over the past twelve months, the company’s stock has skyrocketed nearly 600%, and it has delivered a staggering 229% return in just the last six months. Oklo’s meteoric ascent is fueled by its mission to commercialize small-scale, advanced fission power plants—technology that is increasingly seen as essential for supporting energy-intensive sectors like AI data centers and for meeting ambitious decarbonization targets.

Investor confidence has been further buoyed by Oklo’s strategic partnerships and regulatory milestones. The company recently secured a Notice of Intent to Award from the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Energy to deliver its Aurora microreactor to Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska.

This project, designed to supply up to 75 megawatts of clean energy, underscores Oklo’s growing footprint in both the defense and commercial sectors. The company is also advancing through the regulatory process with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, aiming for operational approval by 2027.

Oklo’s financial profile remains speculative, with no commercial revenue yet and a negative EBITDA. However, the firm’s robust cash reserves, recent $400 million equity raise, and a pipeline of high-profile deals have given investors confidence in its long-term runway. The acquisition of Atomic Alchemy, a domestic radioisotope producer, further strengthens Oklo’s supply chain and positions it as a key player in both energy and medical isotope markets.

The high-profile backing of Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has added significant credibility and visibility, attracting both retail and institutional investors. As the U.S. government accelerates support for advanced nuclear technologies and energy security, Oklo’s innovative approach and strategic alliances have positioned it at the forefront of the sector’s next growth phase.

While risks remain—particularly around regulatory approval and commercial execution—the market’s response signals a strong belief in Oklo’s vision. With momentum building and new milestones on the horizon, Oklo’s stock performance is emblematic of a broader shift toward next-generation nuclear energy solutions.