Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) Stock Rallies Over 6% as Analyst Upgrades Spark Investor Optimism

Shares of Oklo Inc. rallied 6.5% to close at $75.63 on July 31, 2025, as a wave of bullish analyst activity fueled renewed investor enthusiasm for the upstart nuclear energy firm.

The stock surged as much as 8.2% earlier in the session, following recent upgrades and significantly increased price targets from notable financial institutions.

Citigroup lifted its target price on Oklo from $30 to $68, while Daiwa upgraded the stock to outperform, raising its price target to $86 from $58.

Daiwa’s analysis highlighted expectations of a supportive regulatory environment and praised Oklo’s distributed power solution as a promising approach to the ongoing challenges of grid congestion—a critical issue as demand for clean energy surges. Daiwa’s revised target suggests further upside, reinforcing the stock’s appeal among aggressive growth investors.

Despite the bullish momentum, the market remains divided. BNP Paribas Exane has taken a bearish stance, initiating Oklo coverage with an underperform rating and a $14 price target.

This wide range of analyst opinions underscores the elevated risk and volatility surrounding new entrants in the nuclear sector, and serves as a reminder for investors to weigh long-term sustainability against near-term enthusiasm.

Oklo’s recent price action reflects broader excitement around nuclear innovation as a solution to both energy security and decarbonization. Investors are betting that regulatory shifts and technical advantages could position the company as a leader in the next phase of clean energy deployment.

As strong analyst support boosts confidence, Oklo’s ability to deliver on its growth narrative will remain under close market watch in the weeks ahead.