Ola Electric (OLAELEC) Surges 8.5% as Founder Unveils Aggressive Market Share Strategy

Ola Electric Mobility shares jumped 8.5% on Monday as founder and chairman Bhavish Aggarwal outlined an ambitious plan to recapture market share and return to profitability in India’s increasingly competitive electric two-wheeler segment.

The stock reached an intraday high of ₹44.73, though it remains significantly depressed from its 52-week peak of ₹157.53 touched in August 2024. Despite Monday’s rally, shares have plummeted 69% over the past year and are down 48% year-to-date in 2025, reflecting sustained investor caution about the company’s prospects.

Target Market Share of 25-30%

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Aggarwal set an aggressive target of capturing 25-30% market share in India’s two-wheeler EV segment, supported by vertical integration, technology upgrades, and product expansion. “Our target market share for two-wheeler EVs is about 25–30 percent with very high margins, so we believe we are on the trajectory again,” he stated.

The ambitious goal comes as Ola Electric faces intensifying competition. The company’s market share has declined to 17.35% in July 2025 from a dominant 38.83% position in the same month last year. Monthly registrations have also halved to 17,848 units from 41,802 units in July 2024.

Product Transition and Indigenous Innovation

Aggarwal attributed the recent market share decline to a two-quarter transition period as the company phased out Gen 2 scooters and ramped up supplies of its Gen 3 lineup while launching its first electric motorcycle. “Along with product transition, we’ve had a distribution scale-up. You’ll now see, leading into the festive season, the market share volumes (will) start inching upwards,” he explained.

A key milestone for the company came on August 15 when Ola Electric announced the integration of its indigenously developed 4680 battery cell into two flagship models—the S1 Pro Plus electric scooter and the Roadster X Plus motorcycle. Deliveries are scheduled to begin during Navaratri on September 22.

“We will start deliveries this Navaratri, this is a big milestone for us. Everything inside our scooter is now homegrown,” Aggarwal noted.

Financial Performance Under Pressure

Despite the optimistic outlook, Ola Electric’s financial metrics remain challenging. The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹428 crore for the June quarter of FY26, wider than the ₹347 crore loss in the same period last year. However, losses narrowed sequentially from ₹870 crore in the March 2025 quarter, suggesting improving cost discipline.

Revenue from operations fell nearly 50% year-on-year to ₹828 crore from ₹1,644 crore as competition intensified. On a sequential basis, revenue increased from ₹611 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting initial traction from new product launches.

Aggarwal emphasized that profitability in the EV sector requires more than just scale. “No one is making money. To make money with EVs, you need vertical integration, you need the technology development, you need the DNA of technology,” he added.

The founder’s confident tone and strategic vision appear to have resonated with investors, at least temporarily, as the company prepares for what it expects will be a stronger performance during the upcoming festive season.