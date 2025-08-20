OpenAI-Challenger Manus Projects Annual Sales of $90 Million

Manus AI, the Chinese-founded artificial intelligence company, has achieved a remarkable $90 million annual revenue run rate, marking a significant milestone for the OpenAI challenger that launched just months ago.

The company behind the viral AI agent reported this impressive financial performance, offering the first concrete glimpse into the commercial value of its breakthrough technology. Manus has secured backing from prominent venture capital firm Benchmark, underscoring investor confidence in the platform’s potential.

Launched in March 2025, Manus AI rapidly gained global attention for its advanced AI agent capabilities that go beyond traditional chatbots. The platform can autonomously execute complex real-world tasks including travel planning, financial analysis, multimedia presentations, and insurance policy comparisons.

The AI agent distinguished itself by achieving state-of-the-art performance on the GAIA benchmark, a rigorous standard developed by Meta AI and Hugging Face teams. While exact scores remain undisclosed, industry insights suggest Manus surpasses both OpenAI’s Deep Research and other leading AI agents in autonomous task execution.

Market excitement reached extraordinary levels, with invitation codes to access the platform selling for up to $14,000 on secondary markets. The company’s official Discord community grew to over 138,000 members within days of launch, while its demonstration video surpassed 1 million views in under 20 hours.

Manus AI’s multi-agent architecture enables simultaneous management of multiple task dimensions through specialized sub-agents, while adaptive learning mechanisms continuously enhance performance through user interactions. This technical sophistication has positioned the company as a formidable competitor to established AI leaders.

The $90 million revenue projection represents a dramatic acceleration from traditional AI development timelines, highlighting the rapid commercialization potential of advanced AI agent technology. This financial milestone positions Manus as one of the fastest-growing AI companies globally, challenging the dominance of established players like OpenAI in the artificial intelligence sector.