OpenAI’s Altman Says AI Bubble Exists But Its Importance Remains Real

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has candidly acknowledged that the artificial intelligence sector is in the midst of a bubble, drawing direct comparisons to the exuberance seen during the late-1990s dot-com boom.

Speaking to journalists last week, Altman explained, “When bubbles occur, intelligent individuals often become overly enthusiastic about a small truth. Are investors as a collective overly enthusiastic about AI? My answer is yes. Is AI the most significant development in a long time? I would also say yes.” He noted that, just like other historic bubbles, today’s AI fervor is built on real technological breakthroughs—much as the internet was during its own era of rapid expansion.

Altman expressed concern about the irrational valuations being assigned to certain AI startups, referring to instances where companies with just “three people and an idea” are attracting outsized funding as “not rational behavior.”

He warned that “someone is going to lose a phenomenal amount of money,” and that while some investors will profit handsomely, the bubble’s eventual pop could cause substantial losses for others.

Despite these warnings, Altman maintains a fundamentally optimistic outlook regarding AI’s long-term impact. He continues to view artificial intelligence as a transformative force, capable of driving significant economic benefits—echoing how the dot-com bust paved the way for foundational internet giants.

Altman is confidently positioning OpenAI for future growth, with plans to invest trillions in data center infrastructure over the coming years and a belief that “billions of people a day will be talking to ChatGPT” soon.

In summary, while Altman cautions against speculative excesses in the current AI investment cycle, he remains unwavering in his conviction that artificial intelligence will reshape industries, economies, and daily life well beyond whatever correction may lie ahead.