OpenAI’s Sam Altman signals “positive progress” with Microsoft, touts “super strong” GPT-5 enterprise uptake

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said discussions with strategic partner Microsoft are making “positive progress” and predicted “super strong” enterprise adoption of GPT-5, following the model’s launch this week.

In a Friday TV interview, Altman framed GPT-5’s rollout as a step-change for business use cases, aligning with Microsoft’s plan to deploy the model broadly across Copilot and Azure AI platforms.

Altman also emphasized OpenAI’s willingness to prioritize scale over near-term profitability as model capability advances, telling CNBC that while the company is on a steep improvement curve, the rational strategy is to “run at a loss, for quite a while” to capture the opportunity.

Microsoft executives have highlighted GPT-5’s integration across Microsoft 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot, Visual Studio Code, and Azure AI Foundry, underscoring the enterprise distribution channel likely to drive early deployments and usage.

On capital markets, Altman addressed growing interest in tokenized exposure to OpenAI, noting there could be “tremendous upside” if the company eventually goes public, but argued current realities make a listing difficult in the near term.

OpenAI has previously clarified it did not partner with Robinhood on tokenized “OpenAI” stock and does not endorse the offering, warning that such tokens are not company equity and any share transfers require its approval.

Enterprises are beginning to validate GPT-5’s performance, with early integrators citing material gains in reasoning and complex task execution, and Microsoft moving quickly to propagate the model across its commercial cloud stack.

Altman’s remarks point to a dual-track strategy: accelerate enterprise adoption through Microsoft’s channels while investing ahead of revenue to widen capability gaps in reasoning and agentic workflows.