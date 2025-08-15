Opendoor (OPEN) Stock Surges as CEO Carrie Wheeler Resigns Amid Activist Pressure | OPEN Stock Price

Opendoor Technologies announced the immediate resignation of CEO Carrie Wheeler on Friday, a surprise move that sent the company’s stock soaring over 9%. The leadership change comes after a period of intense pressure from activist investors and a dramatic surge in the company’s stock price, fueled by a renewed focus on its technology-driven future.

Taking the helm as interim President and CEO is Shrisha Radhakrishna, the company’s Chief Technology & Product Officer. His appointment is a clear signal of Opendoor’s strategic pivot towards an AI-focused platform for real estate transactions.

The board has initiated a formal search for a permanent successor, while Wheeler will remain as an advisor through the end of 2025.

Wheeler’s departure follows a vocal campaign from activist investors, including hedge fund manager Eric Jackson and Opendoor co-founder Keith Rabois, who publicly called for a leadership change.

They criticized the company for a lack of innovation and strategic clarity, despite Wheeler having guided the iBuyer through a difficult housing market and achieving its first quarter of positive EBITDA in three years.

The market’s enthusiastic response to the leadership shake-up reflects investor optimism that a new, tech-focused vision can unlock the company’s potential. The transition marks a pivotal moment for Opendoor as it seeks to redefine its path forward under new leadership, with a renewed emphasis on its core technology and AI capabilities.