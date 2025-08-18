Opendoor Stock Climbs 22% as Hedge Fund Bets and Meme Hype Revive Rally, Analysts Advise Caution

Opendoor Technologies surged 22% on Monday, marking another dramatic rally for the digital home-buying firm amid renewed institutional interest and heightened retail enthusiasm.

The spike comes after recent 13F filings revealed notable new positions from hedge fund giants Qube Research & Technologies and Weiss Asset Management, whose combined purchases totaled over 22 million shares in the second quarter.

Much of the latest momentum is being attributed to the company’s growing profile online, with substantial activity from retail investors and renewed chatter across social investing forums. Tech entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano’s recent disclosure of a personal stake in Opendoor has added further fuel, while meme momentum—driven by a 234% increase in Reddit discussions—has pushed shares upwards for the second consecutive month.

Despite the surge, analysts continue to voice reservations about Opendoor’s fundamental outlook. The company, which has yet to deliver a profitable quarter since its 2020 public listing, only recently regained compliance with Nasdaq after previously trading under $1.

Market watchers fear the current price action—aided by hedge fund and retail investor speculation—may mask persistent operational challenges and a tough U.S. housing environment.

JMP Securities has downgraded the stock to “Market Perform,” citing concerns over Opendoor’s strategy transition to a less capital-intensive, agent-light model. While shares have now posted gains of roughly 100% year to date, they remain well below pandemic-era highs. As volatility increases, analysts urge investors to exercise caution and look past the hype to the company’s underlying business trajectory.