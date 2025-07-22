Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) Stock Rockets Higher as Meme Stock Rally Grips Markets | OPEN Stock Price

Opendoor Technologies made headlines on Monday as its stock jumped by as much as 115% during afternoon trading. This dramatic rise shows a significant turnaround for the real estate technology company, driven by a wave of retail trading and excitement on social media.

Shares of Opendoor, listed on Nasdaq as OPEN, started the week strong. The stock opened at $2.78 and reached over $4.20 during midday trading, continuing a viral trend that started earlier this month.

Investors noted that trading volume hit record levels, similar to other meme stock surges. In July alone, Opendoor’s share price increased nearly 800% from lows around $0.50, an unusual occurrence in the U.S. stock market.

The rally has been partly fueled by discussions on popular retail investor forums, like Reddit’s WallStreetBets, where people compared Opendoor to past success stories like Carvana. Social media influencers and retail investors are optimistic about a strong quarter for Opendoor since many believe the company may report its first positive EBITDA soon.

Some hedge fund managers have also shared ambitious price targets, noting the company’s potential for a significant turnaround.

However, this rapid rise has raised concerns about volatility and whether these gains can last. Market analysts point out that while Opendoor’s innovative method for buying and selling homes has disrupted the traditional industry, the company still faces financial challenges. It deals with a tough housing market and narrow profit margins in the iBuying sector.

Despite these issues, Monday’s rise positions Opendoor Technologies as the latest focus of the meme stock trend. As day traders, institutional investors, and market watchers anticipate the company’s next earnings report, everyone is eager to see if OPEN shares can keep gaining or if they will sharply fall back. For now, Opendoor highlights the unpredictable nature of retail investing and the changing story of the modern stock market.