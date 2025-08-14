Oracle layoffs: Oracle cuts cloud division jobs amid surge in AI spending | ORCL Stock

Oracle has laid off over 150 workers in its cloud division, mainly in Seattle. The layoffs come as costs for AI infrastructure are increasing. While Oracle continues to hire in other areas, some job cuts were due to performance issues.

Workers were informed this week that their positions were eliminated. Seattle has been the main hub for this unit, although Oracle is now headquartered in Nashville, where it has more job openings than in any other state.

Oracle did not respond to requests for comments, and the full number of job cuts is unclear. Other tech companies, like Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta, have also made job cuts to manage rising AI costs.

Despite the layoffs, Oracle’s stock is doing well and is near an all-time high because of its cloud business. Recently, the company signed a major deal with OpenAI for about 4.5 gigawatts of data center power in the U.S. However, Oracle needs to invest tens of billions of dollars to expand its server farms to meet demand, and its free cash flow was negative in the last fiscal year.

In a filing from June, Oracle mentioned it occasionally makes workforce changes due to strategy shifts, reorganization, or performance issues. They noted that these changes can lead to higher costs and temporary productivity drops as employees adjust.