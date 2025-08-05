Palantir, Hims & Hers, American Eagle, Joby Aviation, and AMD: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors’ Radars Today

Investors are sharply focused today on Palantir, Hims & Hers, American Eagle, Joby Aviation, and AMD—five companies making headlines for very different reasons as market dynamics shift midweek and earnings season intensifies.

Palantir Technologies surged as the company delivered a record-setting $1 billion in quarterly revenue—its first-ever billion-dollar quarter—propelled by red-hot demand for artificial intelligence solutions. The data analytics leader also raised its annual revenue guidance, bolstering confidence that AI momentum remains robust.

Palantir’s stock, which has more than doubled in 2025, rallied over 4% in post-market trading after the results, cementing its status as one of the S&P 500’s top performers.

Hims & Hers Health, on the other hand, faced a sharp reversal. The telehealth company’s shares plunged 11% following its Q2 results, marking its first-ever sequential revenue drop despite solid year-over-year growth. The miss was tied to slowing sales of its flagship weight-loss drug business amid new regulatory headwinds and legal challenges.

While the company maintains strong subscriber growth and bets on international expansion, investor sentiment has turned cautious given the uncertain outlook for its fastest-growing segment.

American Eagle Outfitters grabbed attention after its stock soared nearly 24%—its biggest single-day jump in a quarter century. The surge followed a high-profile endorsement from former President Donald Trump of the retailer’s latest ad campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney.

Although the campaign drew controversy online, the retailer’s stock skyrocketed, proving that headline exposure and celebrity partnerships can still move markets, despite ongoing sector challenges.

Joby Aviation is rallying after announcing a $125 million acquisition of Blade’s helicopter rideshare business. The deal positions Joby for accelerated deployment of flying taxis, with plans for commercial launches imminently in Dubai and later in major U.S. cities.

The stock is up double digits on investor optimism about Joby’s technological and operational progress, as well as strategic partnerships that bring the vision of urban air mobility closer to reality.

Lastly, AMD remains firmly under the microscope as it heads into a critical Q2 earnings report. The stock recently notched a new 52-week high, driven by soaring demand for AI and data center chips. All eyes are on the company’s earnings and guidance, which are expected to set the tone for AI hardware stocks in the latter half of 2025.

With heightened expectations and bullish analyst upgrades, AMD’s performance is pivotal for sector sentiment.

These five stocks highlight the market’s current preoccupation with AI growth, consumer branding, healthcare disruption, and next-generation transportation—each story reflecting the high stakes and fast-moving innovation defining today’s stock market landscape.