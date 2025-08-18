Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) Stock Declared ‘Anomalously Bullish’ by CEO Alex Karp Amid Historic AI Revolution

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) CEO Alex Karp has called his company’s stock “anomalously bullish” as the ongoing artificial intelligence revolution accelerates demand for Palantir’s software platforms among government and commercial clients.

Karp’s remarks come as Palantir shares continue a historic run, recently setting all-time highs with a market capitalization approaching $392 billion and quoted prices near $172.50 to $190 as of mid-August 2025.

Karp attributed the stock’s outsized momentum to “a perfect time for Palantir,” where legacy data systems across defense, intelligence, and industry are being retooled for advanced machine learning and AI-driven decision architectures.

The company’s strong quarterly results and rapidly expanding contract backlog—in both domestic government and allied international markets—has driven significant investor enthusiasm and record recent trading volumes.

Palantir’s flagship platforms, Gotham and Foundry, continue to see growing adoption across large organizations seeking trusted solutions for data integration, security, and decision support in critical environments. The stock’s rise has outpaced most competitors, gaining nearly 470% in the last 12 months and outperforming the broader technology sector by a wide margin.

With the AI revolution creating secular tailwinds for Palantir’s specialized software, Karp remains adamant that the company’s current momentum is driven by existential industry shifts—not speculation.

Wall Street analysts project the trend could continue, with price targets stretching as high as $210 and positive sentiment for further contract wins and technological innovation.

The confluence of record contract activity, transformative AI adoption, and Palantir’s unique market positioning has created what Karp describes as “a rare and powerful investment opportunity in the history of technology,” making this a “perfect time for Palantir.”