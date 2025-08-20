Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) Stock Plummets 20% from Highs Amid Longest Losing Streak Since April 2024

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) have fallen 20% from recent highs, marking the company’s longest negative run since April 2024 as momentum in artificial intelligence and data analytics sectors wanes.

Palantir’s losing streak extended over multiple consecutive sessions, fueled by broad risk-off sentiment sweeping technology stocks and intensifying profit-taking among high-multiple software names. The decline comes after the stock reached post-earnings highs earlier this summer, buoyed by optimism around AI-fueled government and commercial contract wins.

Sector Rotation Hits AI Leaders

Much of the selloff reflects a wider rotation out of artificial intelligence equities, with investors favoring defensive positioning ahead of key monetary policy updates and earnings risk. Palantir, long seen as a bellwether for AI and data-driven government solutions, has mirrored steep declines in chipmakers and other high-growth tech peers.

Fundamentals and Volatility

Despite robust recent contract announcements and continued expansion into public and private sectors, Palantir’s premium valuation has made it vulnerable to market pullbacks. Trading volumes surged during the losing streak, indicating heavier institutional activity and reduced retail participation.

The stock now sits near its lowest level in months, raising questions about short-term support and whether the downward momentum will persist if broader tech weakness continues.

Analyst Perspective

Wall Street analysts caution that Palantir’s volatility could remain elevated as investors reassess expectations for government spending and commercial adoption of its AI-driven platforms. While long-term demand for secure data analytics solutions remains strong, the company’s price action underscores its sensitivity to sector-wide sentiment and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Palantir shares are now under close watch as traders monitor technical levels and await signals from upcoming Federal Reserve and sector-specific events that could determine the next phase of tech market direction.