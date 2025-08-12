Palantir (PLTR) Expands Multi‑Year Partnership with Japan’s SOMPO to Deepen AI Use Across Insurance and Care

Palantir Technologies announced a new multi‑year expansion of its collaboration with SOMPO Holdings via their Japanese joint venture, extending deployment of the Foundry platform across multiple SOMPO subsidiaries and workflows.

Since 2020, SOMPO has used Foundry in care facilities to coordinate elder care, streamline regulatory reporting, and surface urgent patient needs, with thousands of daily users now active across the group.

The latest phase pushes Foundry deeper into SOMPO Japan’s insurance operations, embedding the software throughout claims—from fraud detection and triage to continuous monitoring—and into underwriting, where AI agents automatically evaluate risk and make recommendations.

SOMPO expects these initiatives to drive about $10 million in annual financial improvement as automation and decision support boost accuracy and cycle times.

Executives framed the expansion as both scale and scope: SOMPO’s CEO Mikio Okumura highlighted Foundry’s growing role in efficiency and profitability across the conglomerate, while Palantir’s business development head Kevin Kawasaki noted more than 8,000 SOMPO employees actively using the platform in Japan.

The announcement marks the second expansion of the relationship following a $50 million add‑on in 2023.