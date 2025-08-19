Palantir (PLTR) Leads S&P 500 Losses as AI Darling Extends Five-Day Slide

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) emerged as the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 index today, tumbling 6.33% to $163.02 as the artificial intelligence darling extended its losing streak to five consecutive trading sessions.

The decline marks a sharp reversal from the company’s meteoric rise, with shares now down 12% from their all-time high of $190 reached on August 12.

The stock’s dramatic pullback comes amid growing concerns over extreme valuations in the AI sector, with Palantir trading at eye-watering multiples that have drawn criticism from prominent short-sellers.

Andrew Left of Citron Research has taken a bearish position on the stock, arguing that Palantir is “a company now detached from fundamentals and analysis” with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 588 times earnings. This compares unfavorably to AI leader Nvidia’s 58x P/E ratio, highlighting the premium investors have been willing to pay for Palantir’s government contracts and AI platform.

Despite the recent volatility, Palantir remains one of 2025’s biggest winners, with shares still up 117% year-to-date. The company recently crossed a historic milestone by reporting its first-ever billion-dollar quarter, with revenue reaching $1.00 billion against estimates of $937.70 million.

However, analysts warn that the AI bubble may be showing signs of strain, with UBS noting a “rotation away from some popular AI stocks” as investors seek more balanced exposure across the technology value chain.

Technical indicators suggest mixed signals, with the stock showing strong momentum patterns but facing resistance near current levels. Goldman Sachs recently lifted its price target to $141 from $90 while maintaining a neutral rating, reflecting the challenging valuation environment.

As institutional and retail money flows turn negative, investors are closely watching whether Palantir can justify its $420 billion market capitalization against a backdrop of broader market concerns about stretched AI valuations.