Palantir (PLTR) Stock Plunges 9% in Fifth Consecutive Trading Day Decline as Tech Rally Cools

Palantir stock dropped 9.35% to $157.75, confirming the extended losing streak amid a broader technology sector retreat. The data-analytics company has now declined for five consecutive trading sessions, falling from its recent all-time high of $190 reached on August 12.

The sharp selloff represents a significant pullback from Palantir’s remarkable 2025 performance, where the stock had gained 144% year-to-date before the recent decline. Trading volume surged to 131.7 million shares, nearly double the average daily volume of 74 million, indicating heightened selling pressure.

Tech sector rotation appears to be driving the weakness, as investors rotate out of high-multiple growth stocks following recent market volatility. Palantir’s elevated price-to-earnings ratio of 525.83 makes it particularly vulnerable during periods of risk-off sentiment among technology investors.

The stock has fallen 14.59% over the past week, erasing gains that had pushed shares to record highs earlier this month. After-hours trading showed continued pressure, with shares declining an additional 2.69% to $153.51.

Despite the recent weakness, analyst price targets remain elevated, with maximum estimates reaching $210 and minimum targets at $45, reflecting the wide range of opinions on the AI-focused company’s valuation. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $152.18 now serves as a key technical support level.

Palantir’s market capitalization has contracted to approximately $359 billion during the selloff, though the company maintains its position as one of the year’s top-performing AI stocks. The technology sector’s broader cooling trend reflects investor caution about stretched valuations in artificial intelligence and data analytics companies.

Institutional investors appear to be taking profits after the stock’s meteoric rise, with the recent decline representing a natural consolidation following the parabolic gains earlier in 2025.