Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030

Palantir has increased its outlook for 2025 after earning over $1 billion in revenue for the first time. This achievement shows a 48% growth compared to last year and highlights strong expansion in U.S. commercial use of its AI platform, AIP.

The company now expects revenue for 2025 to be between $4.142 billion and $4.150 billion. It also raised its U.S. commercial revenue forecast to over $1.302 billion, suggesting at least 85% growth in that area, along with strong operational efficiency. For the upcoming third quarter, Palantir predicts revenue between $1.083 billion and $1.087 billion, which represents around 50% growth, and an operating income of up to $497 million.

In the second quarter, U.S. revenue surged by 68% to $733 million. U.S. commercial revenue nearly doubled to $306 million, while U.S. government revenue grew by 53% to $426 million. This indicates strong demand for AI-driven decision-making tools among businesses and defense clients.

The company achieved a 46% adjusted operating margin and a Rule of 40 score of 94%. It also raised its free cash flow forecast for the year to between $1.8 billion and $2.0 billion and confirmed expectations for GAAP profitability each quarter in 2025.

Analysts responded positively to this strong performance and adjusted their price targets upward, with some reaching as high as $200. However, some remain cautious due to concerns over valuation and the sustainability of AI-driven growth.

All eyes are on Palantir’s ability to maintain its U.S. commercial growth, convert its record bookings into revenue, and navigate international growth amidst rising competition for government AI budgets.

With guidance indicating Palantir’s fastest revenue growth ever heading into Q3, investors will closely monitor deal-making speed, margin trends, and free cash flow as indicators for the second half of the year. They will want to see if Palantir can meet high expectations without facing a drop in its stock value.