Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) Stock Plunges Below $150 as AI Rally Falters

Palantir Technologies shares collapsed below the $150 mark Wednesday, extending a devastating week-long selloff that has wiped out billions in market value from the artificial intelligence darling. The stock closed at $156.01, down 1.1% for the day but representing a dramatic 17.46% decline over the past week.

The data analytics company’s shares had reached an all-time high of $190 on August 12, 2025, before beginning a precipitous five-day losing streak that has now erased nearly $30 billion in market capitalization. Despite the recent carnage, Palantir remains up an astounding 110% year-to-date, making it the top performer in the S&P 500.

The selloff accelerated Tuesday when prominent short-seller Andrew Left of Citron Research issued a scathing report targeting the stock with a $40 price target. Left argued that Palantir appears “detached from fundamentals” and drew unfavorable comparisons to OpenAI, suggesting that if the ChatGPT creator’s valuation metrics were applied to Palantir, the stock would trade around $40 per share.

Broader market dynamics have also turned against high-flying technology stocks as investors rotate away from AI plays amid growing valuation concerns. The rotation has hammered other tech giants, with Nvidia falling 3.5%, Advanced Micro Devices dropping over 5%, and Meta declining more than 2% during Tuesday’s session alone.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s recent comments acknowledging “bubble-like characteristics” in the AI sector have further spooked investors. The stark admission from one of the industry’s most prominent leaders has raised questions about whether artificial intelligence valuations have become disconnected from underlying fundamentals.

Palantir’s recent financial performance had been exceptional, with the company reporting its first-ever quarterly revenue exceeding $1 billion in Q2 2025. The firm delivered 48% year-over-year revenue growth and raised full-year guidance to approximately 45% growth, driven primarily by a 93% surge in U.S. commercial revenue to $306 million.

Despite the strong fundamentals, analysts remain divided on the stock’s prospects. Current price targets range from a high of $210 to Left’s bearish $40 call, with a median estimate of $167.50. The company’s 52-week trading range spans from $29.31 to $190, highlighting the extreme volatility that has characterized the AI sector throughout 2025.

The stock’s meteoric rise earlier this year was fueled by optimism around government contracts, particularly expectations of increased spending under the Trump administration, combined with growing commercial adoption of Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform. However, the recent retreat suggests investors are becoming more selective about AI investments as valuations reach stratospheric levels.