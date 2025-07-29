Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) Earnings Preview: High Stakes for AI Leader as Valuation Risks Loom

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) continues to capture Wall Street’s attention as it heads into its second-quarter earnings report on August 4, 2025.

After a 400% rally over the past year and an all-time high of nearly $160 per share this July, the AI and government data analytics giant now stands among the S&P 500’s top performers, fueled by a wave of high-profile government contracts and sustained investor enthusiasm.

The upcoming earnings report is expected to show a 38% year-over-year revenue increase to approximately $938million and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.14.

These figures would add to Palantir’s robust financial momentum—a trajectory highlighted by last quarter’s 39% revenue jump, driven by both commercial bookings and surging demand from U.S. government agencies. Wins like a $795million U.S. Department of Defense AI deal, a $217.8million contract with the Space Force, and major software deployments for agencies such as Homeland Security and Fannie Mae underscore Palantir’s expanding federal footprint.

Yet, questions around Palantir’s valuation are intensifying. The stock trades at valuations many analysts consider stretched—upwards of 120 times sales and 250 times next-12-month earnings. Despite powerful narrative tailwinds, ranging from AI platform leadership to government reliance, consensus analyst price targets for Palantir remain below current trading levels, implying downside risk if growth expectations falter or execution stumbles.

With competition from tech heavyweights only intensifying and regulatory scrutiny rising around federal data contracts, Palantir’s margin for error appears razor thin.

Investors and analysts alike are watching closely: Can Palantir justify its premium by maintaining breakneck growth and expanding profitability? Or will lofty expectations and execution risk temper this AI leader’s record rally? The upcoming earnings call on August 4 is set to offer critical clues for the next stage of Palantir’s extraordinary market journey.