Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) Target Raised to $140 on Strong AI Momentum | PLTR Stock

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has emerged as one of the most dynamic forces in the artificial intelligence sector, with analysts raising their price targets to $140 per share on the back of robust AI-driven growth.

The data analytics powerhouse has seen its stock soar 63% year-to-date, building on a staggering 340% rally in 2024, as demand for its enterprise AI platforms continues to accelerate across both government and commercial markets.

The latest surge in analyst optimism follows Palantir’s record-breaking first-quarter results, where revenue reached $884 million—a 39% increase over the prior year. Adjusted earnings climbed to $214 million, or 13 cents per share, underscoring the company’s operational strength and profitability.

CEO Alex Karp highlighted a 71% year-over-year jump in U.S. commercial revenue, which has now surpassed an annual run rate of $1 billion. Karp described Palantir as “the system for the modern enterprise in the era of AI,” reflecting the company’s expanding influence beyond its government roots.

Palantir’s momentum is not limited to the public sector. The company has rapidly expanded its footprint in private industries, recently partnering with Bolt Financial to deliver AI-powered retail checkout solutions.

This diversification into sectors such as banking, biotechnology, logistics, and national security is enabling Palantir to cross-sell its Foundry and Gotham platforms, further strengthening its commercial appeal.

Analysts at Wedbush and other leading firms have responded to these developments by raising their price targets, with Wedbush citing Palantir’s “unmatched” AI product moat and projecting the company as a potential trillion-dollar market cap contender within the next three years. The firm’s revised $140 target reflects heightened confidence in Palantir’s ability to capitalize on the ongoing AI revolution.

Despite its meteoric rise, Palantir’s valuation remains a topic of debate, with the stock currently trading at a premium to forward earnings.

However, the company’s raised full-year guidance—anticipating a 36% increase in overall revenue and a 68% surge in U.S. commercial revenue—has reassured investors of its growth trajectory.

As Palantir continues to secure high-profile contracts and expand its AI offerings, the raised price target to $140 underscores Wall Street’s conviction in the company’s long-term potential. With strong momentum, expanding partnerships, and a deepening presence in both government and commercial sectors, Palantir stands at the forefront of the AI-driven transformation sweeping global industries.