Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Stock Drops 2.43% to $172.87 Despite Near All-Time High Performance

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares closed at $172.87, down $4.30 (-2.43%) for the day. The stock traded between $171.80 and $177.90 intraday, with a previous close of $177.17.

Palantir’s market capitalization now stands near $393 billion, as the stock continues to outperform the market following robust earnings and sustained contract wins across US governmental and commercial sectors. The shares reached an all-time high of $190.00 on August 12, 2025, after a 470% jump over the past twelve months.

The company remains a standout in the AI software sector, with trailing 12-month earnings per share (EPS) at $0.29 and a year-over-year revenue growth rate of 48% in its most recent quarter. Palantir’s ongoing momentum is being driven by broader industry tailwinds around AI adoption and large-scale government and enterprise contracts.