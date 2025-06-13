Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Stock Soars Today on Analyst Upgrade and Strong Momentum | PLTR Share Price

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) saw its stock price surge today, climbing over 2.3% in mid-day trading on Friday, June 13, 2025, as bullish momentum and positive analyst sentiment fueled investor enthusiasm. The data analytics and AI leader traded as high as $138.49 and last closed at $138.25, up from a previous close of $135.19, reflecting strong buying interest in the early session.

A key driver behind today’s rally was an analyst upgrade from Loop Capital, which raised its price target on Palantir from $130.00 to $155.00 while maintaining a buy rating. This optimistic outlook underscored the firm’s confidence in Palantir’s growth trajectory, particularly in its AI and data analytics platforms.

The upgrade comes amid a broader wave of analyst attention, though opinions remain mixed—five analysts rate the stock as a sell, fifteen as a hold, and three as a buy, with a consensus price target of $86.30, according to MarketBeat data .

Beyond the upgrade, Palantir’s stock performance today aligns with its remarkable long-term gains and market positioning. The company’s market capitalization has soared past $319 billion as of June 12, 2025, a dramatic leap from $15.67 billion at its public offering in September 2020. This growth is fueled by a dual strategy of deep government partnerships and explosive commercial expansion, particularly through its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). In Q1 2025, U.S. commercial revenue surged 71% year-over-year to $255 million, surpassing a $1 billion annual run rate, while total contract value in this segment grew 239% .

Technical indicators also point to sustained bullishness. The stock’s “dip and rip” pattern today—opening at $133.82, dipping to a low of $133.35, and rallying to a high of $138.69—demonstrates resilient buying pressure. Trading just shy of its 52-week high of $139.75, Palantir appears poised for a potential breakout to new record levels .

However, caution remains warranted given the stock’s lofty valuation. Trading at 109 times sales in June, Palantir is three times more expensive than the next priciest S&P 500 company, raising concerns about sustainability amid historical precedents of sharp declines for similarly valued software stocks .

For now, today’s surge reflects a potent mix of analyst optimism, technical strength, and Palantir’s leadership in AI and defense solutions, cementing its status as a standout performer in a volatile tech landscape .