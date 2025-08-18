Palantir vs. BigBear AI: Which Stock Offers the Best Investment Prospects by 2030?

As artificial intelligence surges into mainstream enterprise and government use, two names stand out for investors seeking to capitalize on long-term sector growth: Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and BigBear.ai (BBAI).

Both companies are leaders in government-facing AI platforms but approach growth and profitability from very different angles—giving investors much to consider as the market evolves toward 2030.

Palantir, trading at $158 per share and commanding one of the highest price-to-sales multiples in the S&P 500, has rewarded investors with a remarkable 145% gain year-to-date. The company’s platform remains central to U.S. military, intelligence, and commercial organizations seeking to harness data for real-world results.

The firm’s Q1 2025 results showed a Rule of 40 score of 83%, fueled by 39% revenue growth and a 44% operating margin. Palantir’s government and U.S. commercial segments expanded 45% and 71% year-over-year, demonstrating robust demand across critical verticals.

BigBear.ai operates at a much smaller scale and at a fraction of Palantir’s valuation. Its shares sit near $30, having declined 7% in 2025, though a recent upswing has demonstrated latent investor interest. The company focuses on “decision intelligence” for government and defense, supported by sole-source contracts such as a recent 35-year, $132 million agreement with the Pentagon.

BigBear.ai’s Q1 revenue grew just 5%, accompanied by significant losses and a negative Rule of 40 score, highlighting ongoing operational challenges.

Looking forward to 2030, Palantir offers stability and scale, boasting over $1 billion in annual cash flow and access to a $1.4 trillion total addressable market by 2033. The company’s architecture, including its ontology and generative AI platforms, positions it for enterprise expansion and deeper penetration within critical sectors.

However, Palantir’s premium valuation means investors should closely watch for any growth stumbles or margin compression, as even minor disappointments could drive outsized volatility.

BigBear.ai, by contrast, represents a speculative upside with considerable risks. The company’s future depends on executing government contracts and expanding margins, with any partnership or technology breakthrough offering the chance for dramatic gains.

Its smaller size and lower valuation mean upside potential can be significant if management delivers, but current fundamentals suggest caution for those seeking predictable returns.

For investors weighing these AI stocks for long-term portfolios, Palantir stands out as a more reliable blue-chip option, while BigBear.ai provides a “moonshot” opportunity—with greater volatility and risk. Both stocks merit close attention as AI adoption accelerates toward 2030, and the evolving competitive landscape will be critical to future returns.