Palantir’s shares 550% surge: is it the most overvalued AI stock?

Palantir’s shares have rocketed over the past year, lifting its market capitalization above $400 billion and making it one of the 20–25 most valuable U.S.-listed companies, with the stock up roughly 120%–130% year to date and trading at more than 230x forward earnings according to recent tallies.

The latest leg higher followed a blowout Q2: revenue topped $1B for the first time, growing 48% year over year, and management touted a Rule of 40 score of 94%—a rare combination of rapid growth and strong margins for a software company.

Fueling the bull case is an accelerating shift from government-heavy revenue to faster-growing U.S. commercial sales driven by Palantir’s AI Platform (AIP), alongside marquee defense deals including a multiyear Army award, which together have pushed contract momentum and cash generation to new highs.

Bulls argue that sustained AI infrastructure demand, deep federal integration, and sticky enterprise adoption justify a premium, with some noting the stock’s Rule of 40 performance far exceeds the 40% threshold often used to flag high-quality growth.

The valuation risks are equally stark: multiple sources put Palantir at nosebleed multiples—forward P/E above 200x and price-to-sales well into triple digits—leaving little room for operational missteps or macro softness.

Skeptics highlight reliance on adjusted profitability metrics that exclude sizable stock-based compensation, ongoing international softness, and retail-driven momentum that could exacerbate drawdowns if growth decelerates or large contracts slip.

Bottom line: Palantir’s fundamentals have inflected decisively—Q2 execution, commercial traction, and Rule of 40 strength are real—yet the stock’s premium embeds perfection and rapid compounding for years, a setup that heightens downside sensitivity to any slowdown.

Calling it the “most overvalued” AI stock is subjective, but by conventional earnings and sales multiples, Palantir sits at the extreme end of the AI cohort, demanding continued outperformance to sustain its current valuation.