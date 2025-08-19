Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) Surges 6% in Premarket After Bank of America Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) shares jumped 6% in premarket trading Tuesday following a Bank of America upgrade to “Buy” from “Neutral” after the cybersecurity giant delivered strong fourth-quarter results and optimistic fiscal 2026 guidance.

The upgrade came after Palo Alto reported fiscal Q4 revenue of $2.54 billion, up 16% year-over-year and surpassing analyst expectations of $2.50 billion. Adjusted earnings per share reached $0.95, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88.

Strong Guidance Drives Bullish Sentiment

Bank of America analyst Tal Liani praised the results and guidance as “impressive on all fronts,” maintaining a $215 price target which implies approximately 22% upside potential from current levels. The upgrade reflects growing confidence in Palo Alto’s strategic direction amid the competitive cybersecurity landscape.

For fiscal 2026, Palo Alto provided revenue guidance of $10.48-10.53 billion, exceeding the Street consensus of $10.44 billion and representing approximately 14% year-over-year growth. Adjusted EPS guidance of $3.75-3.85 also topped analyst expectations of $3.69.

Key Growth Metrics Impress Analysts

The company’s Next-Generation Security Annual Recurring Revenue (NGS ARR) reached $5.58 billion, growing 32% year-over-year and slightly beating estimates of $5.55 billion. This metric is closely watched as an indicator of the company’s subscription business momentum and future revenue visibility.

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) grew 24% year-over-year, marking the highest growth rate in seven quarters, while bookings growth reached its highest level in 2.5 years. These metrics demonstrate strong customer demand and contract commitments for Palo Alto’s cybersecurity platform.

Multiple Analyst Upgrades Following Results

Beyond Bank of America’s upgrade, several other Wall Street firms raised their ratings and price targets. Deutsche Bank upgraded from Hold to Buy with a price target increase from $200 to $220, while Piper Sandler moved from Neutral to Overweight with a target of $225.

Stifel reiterated its Buy rating with a $225 price target, citing accelerating bookings growth and strong performance across the company’s platform strategy including SASE, XSIAM, and virtual firewalls.

Recovery from Recent Weakness

The strong results and upgrade come after Palo Alto shares had declined approximately 15% since announcing its $25 billion acquisition of CyberArk in July, which had raised concerns about organic growth potential and integration challenges. The stock had been down about 3% year-to-date heading into the earnings report.

Matt Hedberg of RBC Capital Markets noted that following the CyberArk acquisition announcement, “there was a wave of negative sentiment surrounding the stock,” but the latest results demonstrate the company’s ability to deliver strong organic growth while pursuing strategic acquisitions]

The positive market reaction reflects investor relief about Palo Alto’s operational performance and optimism about its ability to capitalize on growing demand for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions in an increasingly complex threat environment.