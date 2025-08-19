Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Q4 Results Show Revenue Growth Despite Profit Decline

Palo Alto Networks Inc. reported solid revenue growth in its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results but saw profits decline as the cybersecurity giant continues investing in platformization and AI security initiatives.

Total revenue reached $2.54 billion in Q4 FY25, representing a 15.8% increase from $2.19 billion in the same period last year. The growth was driven by strong performance across both product and subscription segments, with subscription and support revenue hitting $1.96 billion and product revenue reaching $573.90 million.

Earnings Decline Despite Record Performance

However, profitability took a hit as the company ramped up investments. Earnings per share dropped 30.9% to $0.38 from $0.55 in the prior year period, while net income decreased 29.0% to $253.80 million from $357.70 million.

Despite the decline, the company achieved what it called a record high Q4 net income in 14 years, highlighting operational resilience amid rising expenses.

The earnings decline reflects challenges in maintaining profit margins as Palo Alto Networks accelerates spending on research and development, particularly in artificial intelligence and quantum-ready security innovations.

Strong Growth Trajectory Continues

CEO Nikesh Arora emphasized the company’s strong fiscal year performance, noting that bookings growth was the highest in two and a half years with robust renewals and upsells. The company achieved 24% year-over-year RPO growth and 32% NGS ARR growth in Q4, demonstrating momentum in its subscription business model.

“The company’s shift toward integrated best-of-breed platforms” has been a key driver, with Arora highlighting strategic acquisitions like ProtectAI as part of the platformization strategy.

Optimistic Forward Guidance

For fiscal 2026, Palo Alto Networks provided strong guidance projecting NGS ARR growth to $7-7.1 billion (26-27% increase) and total revenue between $10.475-10.525 billion (14% increase). The company expects RPO to reach $18.6-18.7 billion (17-18% increase) with operating margins of 29.2%-29.7%.

Arora expressed confidence in reaching $15 billion NGS ARR by FY30 and achieving over 40% adjusted free cash flow margins for the combined entity post-CyberArk integration. For Q1 FY26, the company anticipates product revenue growth of approximately 20%.