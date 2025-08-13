Palo Alto Networks, Rapid7, Monday.com, GitLab, and Atlassian Stocks Trade Up: What You Need To Know

Shares of several software and cybersecurity names moved higher after cooler U.S. inflation data fueled hopes for imminent rate cuts, lifting risk appetite across growth and SaaS cohorts.

Palo Alto Networks, Rapid7, Monday.com, GitLab, and Atlassian drew fresh bids as traders rotated back into high-duration software assets on the prospect of lower discount rates and improving liquidity conditions.

Palo Alto Networks outperformed peers as sentiment stabilized following a six-session slide earlier this month and fresh analyst support highlighting reaccelerating bookings, improving cash flow outlook, and consolidation tailwinds in security platforms.

The company’s upcoming catalyst calendar, including fiscal Q4/FY25 results later this month, keeps the stock in focus for investors positioning around AI-driven security adoption and identity integration themes.

Rapid7 also caught a bid despite recent price target cuts and a 52-week low earlier this week, with investors balancing tactical relief against a slower growth backdrop. The company’s pivot toward profitability, expanding non-GAAP margins, and product updates in AI-led SecOps provide underpinnings, even as deal timing and enterprise cycles remain a watchpoint for durable rerating.

Work management and DevOps names Monday.com, GitLab, and Atlassian advanced alongside the broader growth tape, benefiting from macro-sensitive multiple expansion and ongoing shifts toward cloud, AI augmentation, and platform consolidation.

For Atlassian, cloud momentum and margin ambitions remain central to the long-term case, while GitLab’s developer platform exposure positions it as a beneficiary of AI-native software workflows. Monday.com continues to leverage enterprise expansion and product breadth to sustain mix and net retention.