PayPal and Venmo are down, updates on the ongoing outage

Payment giants PayPal and Venmo—both operated by the same parent company—are experiencing a major outage on Friday, August 1, 2025, leaving millions of users across the United States unable to send or receive payments.

The disruption surfaced just after 8:45 a.m. ET, with outage monitoring services rapidly logging thousands of reports as account holders found themselves facing stalled transactions and login issues.

Users attempting to make transfers have reported that while both services are still accessible, payments are not completing and balances are often not updating. Some individuals have also experienced difficulties logging in to their accounts, while others found that money sent between users did not appear in recipient accounts as expected.

Frustrations mounted as many users voiced concerns over failed payments and inaccessibility to app features.

PayPal’s official status page has confirmed a service disruption affecting Retail Checkout and Online Checkout, with ongoing investigations by technical teams aiming to resolve the issue as swiftly as possible. Despite the disruption, both PayPal and Venmo apps are generally able to load, but their core payment and fund transfer functions remain unreliable.

Venmo, though marked “Operational” on PayPal’s status dashboard, is experiencing similar persistent issues as users report delays and missing confirmations.

With more than 434 million active users on PayPal and over 80 million on Venmo, the scale of the disruption is significant—especially as it comes at the start of the month when many rely on these services for salary and bill payments. Market analysts note that while users can often still see their funds and, in some cases, initiate bank transfers, the reliability of real-time payments is compromised.

PayPal has acknowledged the outage and assures users that mitigation efforts are underway, though no official cause or estimated resolution time has been disclosed.

As the situation develops, frustrated users are advised to monitor updates from the company and consider alternative payment options for urgent transactions. This story is ongoing, and further updates are expected as PayPal and Venmo work to restore full service.