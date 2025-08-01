PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) Stock Slides After Hours Following Strong Q2 Earnings but Sluggish Transaction Margins

PayPal Holdings reported strong results for the second quarter of 2025, exceeding analyst expectations with adjusted earnings per share of $1.40 and revenue of $8.3 billion. Total payment volume reached $443.5 billion, which is a 6% increase from last year.

This growth was driven by stronger U.S. checkout activity and the best revenue growth for Venmo since 2023. The company raised its full-year profit forecast to between $5.15 and $5.30 per share and increased its guidance for transaction margin dollars, showing confidence in its business model and operations.

However, PayPal’s stock dropped as much as 10% in after-hours trading. This decline came from concerns about slowing growth in key profitability measurements and weak transaction volumes. Transaction margin dollars, a key measure of payment profitability, rose 7% to $3.8 billion, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of growth but at a slower rate than before.

The number of payment transactions fell 5% from the previous year, with new user activity and branded checkout growth slowing down despite a slight increase in overall active accounts.

Investors are worried that core branded checkout payment volume only grew 5%, down from 6% in the last quarter. PayPal’s management also noted a “slight softening” in U.S. retail spending. Although Venmo saw a significant 20% year-over-year increase in revenue and new debit product adoption, PayPal needs to boost user engagement and transaction growth in a competitive payments market.

The decline in the stock price shows that investors are concerned about PayPal’s growth as it shifts from traditional payment services to more varied commerce experiences.

For shareholders, the short-term drop highlights a gap between improved profitability and uncertainty about PayPal’s ability to turn product innovations and new integrations into consistent transaction margin growth for the rest of 2025.