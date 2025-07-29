PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) Shares Drop 9% as Slow Margin Growth Overshadows Earnings Beat

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares plunged 9.33% to close at $70.92 on Tuesday after the payments leader reported second-quarter results that beat analyst estimates, but revealed disappointing growth in key profit metrics.

The sharp selloff reflects investor unease over the company’s sluggish transaction margin expansion, a critical gauge of core profitability, even as revenue and adjusted earnings exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.

For Q2 2025, PayPal posted adjusted EPS of $1.40 on revenue of $8.3billion—both above consensus. However, transaction margin dollars grew only 7% year-over-year to $3.84billion, a pace that failed to excite markets despite it being the sixth consecutive quarter of expansion.

Investors had anticipated greater acceleration in this figure, given management’s recent push to focus on high-margin branded transactions and stricter cost controls.

While PayPal raised its full-year earnings and margin guidance, the market responded to persistent challenges including muted branded checkout growth, falling transaction volumes, and a sequential decline in monetization rate.

Total payment transactions slid 5% from a year earlier to 6.2billion, while transactions per active account also declined. The take rate edged down to 1.68%. Additionally, free cash flow dropped 42% from the previous year, painting a less favorable picture of immediate capital allocation potential.