PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) slips 1.3% as volume thins and mixed analyst signals weigh

PayPal shares edged lower by about 1.3%, with the stock last seen around $68.50 after touching an intraday low near $68.49, as trading volumes ran well below average and sentiment remained cautious following a recent bout of analyst estimate cuts and tempered guidance commentary.

The session’s turnover was roughly 3.0 million shares, a sharp decline versus an average daily volume above 11 million, underscoring a lack of near-term buying conviction despite compressed valuation metrics.

Recent research flow has been mixed, providing little directional clarity for momentum traders: some brokers have nudged targets slightly higher or reiterated constructive views, while others have trimmed earnings estimates into the back half of the year, keeping the consensus stance around “Moderate Buy” with a mid-$80s average price target.

The fragmented backdrop follows a volatile earnings stretch in late July, when PayPal beat headline EPS but drew scrutiny over forward cadence and core profitability signals, contributing to post-print weakness and lingering risk aversion across the tape.

Operationally, investors continue to weigh resilient EPS and free cash flow against slower top-line expansion and competitive pressures in checkout, a tension that has repeatedly surfaced in estimate revisions and target recalibrations this summer.

With the 50-day and 200-day moving averages hovering in the low-$70s and the 12-month range spanning roughly $56–$94, technical traders are watching whether the stock can base above recent lows while the street digests updated forecasts and management commentary ahead of the next catalyst window.

In the near term, direction likely hinges on signs of reacceleration in transaction margins and volume growth, along with any shifts in management tone on outlook; absent that, thin liquidity days like today can amplify modest downside drift as macro and competitive narratives dominate the trade.