Peloton (PTON) Shares Surge as Company Announces Job Cuts and Strong 2026 Revenue Forecast

Peloton Interactive Inc. reported stronger-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results for 2025, alongside a strategic plan to cut 6% of its global workforce to enhance cost efficiency.

The company’s shares soared by nearly 23% in premarket trading, reflecting investor confidence in its turnaround efforts under CEO Peter Stern, who took the helm earlier this year.

In the latest quarter, Peloton achieved a net profit of $21.6 million, a sharp reversal from the prior year’s loss, with earnings per share of 5 cents beating Wall Street expectations of a loss. Revenue for the quarter topped estimates as well, reaching $606.9 million compared to the anticipated $579.8 million.

Cost control was a key driver, with operating expenses down 20% and administrative costs slashed by a third, signaling progress in improving profitability.

Looking ahead, Peloton forecasted fiscal 2026 revenue between $2.4 billion and $2.5 billion, surpassing analyst estimates and demonstrating optimism despite ongoing market challenges. The forecast reflects a modest decline from 2025’s figures but remains a positive step in stabilizing growth.

The company plans to realize an additional $100 million in savings through workforce reductions, lower indirect spending, and office relocations. Tariffs are expected to reduce free cash flow by $65 million, but management intends to adjust pricing strategies to mitigate the impact.

While the revenue projection for the first quarter of 2026 ranges between $525 million and $545 million, slightly below consensus, Peloton’s connected fitness segment exhibited resilience with a 96% increase in gross profit to $34.4 million and improved gross margins year over year.

Peloton’s decisive restructuring and disciplined cost management have restored profitability and bolstered investor sentiment, marking a critical phase in its recovery from earlier rapid growth pains in the post-pandemic fitness market. The company’s share price responded enthusiastically, underscoring market belief in its long-term strategy to reclaim its position in the home fitness segment.