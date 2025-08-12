Pepsi vs. Coke: Which Soda Stock Fizzes With Value?

Coca-Cola and PepsiCo may sell similar colas, but their business models have driven sharply different stock outcomes over the past year, with Coca-Cola gaining roughly 10% since mid-2024 while PepsiCo fell about 20% as snack headwinds and owned bottling costs weighed on margins.

Coca-Cola’s asset-light, franchise-heavy structure insulates it from inflationary bottling expenses, supporting steadier profitability, while PepsiCo’s vertically integrated model carries more operating cost exposure alongside its powerful Frito-Lay and Quaker platforms.

On income, PepsiCo currently offers the richer yield around 4%, outpacing Coca-Cola’s near-3% payout—a meaningful edge for dividend-focused portfolios.

That yield gap reflects valuation as well: multiple recent analyses highlight PepsiCo’s lower forward P/E versus Coca-Cola and a wider discount on sales and enterprise multiples, suggesting investors are pricing in transitory pressure in snacks and North America volumes. For investors seeking value and income, the setup favors PepsiCo so long as management executes on pricing, mix, and cost discipline across its food portfolio.

Coca-Cola, meanwhile, retains the defensive crown: a pure-play beverage focus, higher structural margins due to refranchised bottling, and recent operating momentum that’s outperformed PepsiCo on a 1-year basis. For quality-and-stability mandates, Coke’s brand strength, marketing scale, and consistent free cash generation continue to justify a premium multiple—albeit with a lower yield and less diversification.

for value and yield, PepsiCo looks more compelling given its discounted valuation and 4% dividend, provided snack softness stabilizes and cost controls stick. For defensiveness and margin resilience, Coca-Cola remains the steadier operator with recent relative strength and a cleaner inflation pass-through profile.

Allocations can sensibly barbell both—overweight PepsiCo for income/value and Coca-Cola for quality/defense—anchored to risk tolerance and time horizon.