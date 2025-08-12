Perplexity Bids $34.5 Billion for Google Chrome Amid Antitrust Uncertainty

AI startup Perplexity has submitted a $34.5 billion all‑cash proposal to acquire Google’s Chrome browser, positioning the bid as a potential remedy should U.S. courts order Alphabet Inc. to divest the product in an ongoing antitrust case.

The company said it has secured full financing from several large investment funds and pledged to keep Chrome’s Chromium codebase open source while investing $3 billion over two years to enhance the platform. It also committed to maintaining Chrome’s current default search engine to preserve ecosystem stability and user choice.

Google has not indicated Chrome is for sale and is appealing a 2024 court ruling that found it maintained an unlawful search monopoly. Analysts see a forced sale as improbable but note Chrome’s more than 3 billion‑strong user base makes it one of the most valuable assets in web access and online advertising.

The Justice Department has proposed potential remedies including divestiture of Chrome or licensing search data to rivals. Judge Amit Mehta is expected to decide on remedies in the coming months. Perplexity, valued in the mid‑teens billions after raising about $1 billion, has previously floated high‑profile acquisition ideas, including a bid for TikTok’s U.S. operations.