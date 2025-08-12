Persistent Asset Partners Cuts Robinhood Markets Stake by 52.7% in Q1, Sells 10,696 Shares

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd reduced its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. during the first quarter, selling 10,696 shares and lowering its holdings by 52.7% to 9,619 shares valued at roughly $400,000 at period end.

The move comes amid heightened institutional activity in HOOD, with ownership concentrated among funds and hedge investors and recent flows showing both new entrants and scaled positions across the shareholder base.

Analyst coverage has remained broadly constructive despite the trim, with multiple firms lifting price targets through late June and July on stronger revenue momentum and profitability gains, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and average target near $96.

Recent updates included target increases from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Compass Point, Morgan Stanley, and Deutsche Bank, alongside a maintained sell at Redburn Atlantic with a higher objective, reflecting a wide dispersion of views around valuation and growth durability.

Operationally, Robinhood reported July-quarter EPS of $0.42, beating consensus by $0.12, on $989 million in revenue, up 45% year over year, with return on equity at 17.48% and net margin at 50.13%. Shares recently traded around $113, placing HOOD near its 12-month high of $117.47 and above $100 billion in market capitalization, underscoring strong equity and crypto trading activity and broader fintech momentum tracked across recent headlines.

Insider transactions have been active, including sales by the CEO and CTO in mid-to-late July, with aggregate insider sales totaling roughly 4.6 million shares last quarter and insider ownership near 20%.

Against this backdrop, Persistent Asset Partners’ reduction highlights ongoing portfolio recalibration even as Street estimates and market sentiment acknowledge improved fundamentals and scale benefits in the platform model.