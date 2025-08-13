Peter Thiel-Backed Bullish Is About to IPO. Should Investors Buy BLSH?

Bullish, the CoinDesk owner and institutional crypto exchange backed by Peter Thiel, priced its IPO at $37 per share—above the $32–$33 range—raising about $1.1B and valuing the company near $5.4B ahead of its NYSE debut under ticker BLSH.

The deal was upsized to 30 million shares following strong demand, adding Bullish to a growing cohort of publicly listed crypto firms amid a revived IPO tape.

What’s working: investor sponsorship and scale. The offering comes with reported interest from large institutions and a top-tier underwriting lineup, while Bullish has positioned itself as a regulated, liquidity-focused venue serving spot and derivatives with ownership of CoinDesk for data, media, and index adjacency—an integrated model that can enhance distribution and brand in institutional crypto cycles.

The broader backdrop also helps: crypto capital markets have reopened, and peer listings this year have seen robust demand, improving first-day setup dynamics for BLSH.

What to weigh: profitability, volatility, and disclosure. Despite rapid growth in activity and an expanding market, the company has operated through uneven earnings prints and remains exposed to digital asset price swings that can flow through results; execution on margins and cash flow will be central to post-IPO performance.

Competition from established exchanges and brokers remains intense, and as a foreign private issuer, Bullish may operate with lighter ongoing disclosure than domestic peers—an investor-relations factor to monitor.