Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) Sees Surge in Bullish Options Activity Ahead of Earnings | PFE Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is capturing the attention of Wall Street as bullish options activity surges ahead of its upcoming earnings release. The pharmaceutical giant, long considered a bellwether for the sector, is seeing a notable uptick in call option volume, signaling growing investor optimism about its near-term prospects.

Recent options market data reveals a put/call ratio of 0.84 for Pfizer, indicating that call options—typically a bullish bet—are outpacing puts. A ratio below 1 is widely interpreted as a sign of positive sentiment among traders, with increased call buying suggesting expectations for upward movement in the stock price.

In the days leading up to the earnings announcement, total call volume has frequently exceeded open interest, a classic indicator of unusual bullish activity and heightened investor anticipation.

Large block trades and sweep orders on Pfizer’s options, many with substantial premiums and concentrated in near-term expirations, further underscore this bullish tilt. Such activity is often associated with institutional investors positioning for a potential earnings beat or a favorable shift in company guidance.

Historically, Pfizer has a track record of surpassing Wall Street’s earnings per share estimates, adding to the sense of expectation in the options market.

Analysts are projecting Pfizer to report a profit of $0.67 per share for the most recent quarter, an 18% decline from the same period last year, reflecting ongoing challenges in the post-pandemic pharmaceutical landscape. Despite this, the company’s stock has begun to show signs of stabilization after a difficult year, with technical indicators pointing to a possible reversal in its long-term downtrend.

Looking ahead, the options market’s bullish posture suggests that investors are betting on positive surprises from Pfizer’s earnings or forward guidance. A strong report could provide the catalyst needed to sustain the recent recovery in PFE shares, while continued momentum in call option activity may signal further upside potential in the weeks to come.

As the earnings date approaches, all eyes will be on Pfizer—not just for its financial results, but for confirmation of a broader turnaround in one of the industry’s most closely watched stocks.