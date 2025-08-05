Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) Share Surges After Strong Q2 Results, Outpaces Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) saw its shares rise by more than 4% after the company reported strong second-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street expectations for both earnings and revenue.

Investors reacted positively, showing renewed optimism for Pfizer’s wide range of drugs and vaccines after a tough time with falling stock prices and uncertainty in the industry.

For the quarter ending June 2024, Pfizer reported revenue of $17.76 billion, a 22% increase from the same period last year as sales of core products bounced back and new launches gained traction. The company’s net income grew by 112% to $410 million, a significant recovery from previous quarters. Earnings per share reached $0.63, a 530% increase compared to last year, supported by strong performance in immunology, oncology, and vaccines.

Operating efficiency improved, with operating expenses rising only 11% to $9.2 billion. Pfizer generated $6.72 billion in cash from operations, up over 28% from the previous year, and free cash flow reached $7.94 billion, allowing ongoing investments in research, development, and expansion.

Pfizer’s solid 6.6% dividend yield continues to attract income-focused investors as the company remains committed to returning value to shareholders.

Management highlighted growth across its drug pipeline and ongoing success from major products and new approvals, especially in oncology and infectious disease. International sales made up 54% of total revenue, with the U.S. being the largest market.

Pfizer’s strong second-quarter performance comes amid industry challenges, including changing regulations and increased competition, but it sets the company up well for the rest of the year.

With a market cap of $147 billion and a renewed earnings outlook, Pfizer is positioned as a leading player in the global pharmaceutical market. These results are likely to boost investor confidence and create a positive outlook for the rest of 2024.