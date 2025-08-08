Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) Sinks as EPS Miss Overshadows Revenue Beat and Record MAUs

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) fell roughly 8% today after a mixed quarter in which strong revenue and user growth were offset by an EPS shortfall and higher operating costs. Q2 revenue rose 17% year over year to $998 million, modestly above expectations, while adjusted EPS of $0.33 came in a touch below consensus, pressuring shares amid a cautious tape for digital ads.

Monthly active users reached a record 578 million, up 11%, highlighting durable engagement and a healthy top-of-funnel. Management guided Q3 revenue to $1.033–$1.053 billion, implying mid-teens growth slightly ahead at the midpoint, but investors focused on margin trajectory as spend on AI, product, and go-to-market continues.

Market context also weighed: peers have set a high bar, leaving limited tolerance for profitability misses. Mix effects and international pricing remain watch points for ARPU and operating leverage.

For investors, the setup hinges on execution against Q3 guidance, stabilization in ad pricing, and proof that AI-driven performance tools and retail partnerships can translate into sustained ARPU gains. While recent sell-side targets cluster in the low-to-mid $40s, near-term sentiment likely depends on clearer margin expansion and consistency in ad demand through the September quarter.