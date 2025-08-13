Piper Sandler lifts Nvidia (NVDA) target to $225 ahead of Aug. 27 earnings, signaling 20%+ upside

Piper Sandler raised its Nvidia price target to $225 from $180 and reiterated an Overweight rating, citing resilient AI accelerator demand, upbeat hyperscaler capex commentary, and potential incremental revenue from China that is not fully reflected in consensus estimates.

The new target implies roughly 20%–23% upside into the company’s next quarterly report on August 27, when Wall Street will parse guidance, China dynamics, and the pace of the Blackwell ramp.

Analyst Harsh Kumar said he expects upside risk to estimates for the July and October quarters, noting that U.S. high‑performance computing demand remains stronger than supply and could outstrip near‑term capacity even without China sales.

Piper Sandler highlighted the prospect that China could contribute as much as $6 billion to the October quarter and grow 12%–15% sequentially thereafter if shipments resume, framing a secondary leg to the story beyond hyperscaler-driven orders.

The call arrives as Nvidia shares have advanced more than 25%–34% year to date, with sentiment anchored in accelerating AI infrastructure spending and clarity around Blackwell production and Rubin timing into 2026.

Goldman Sachs last week also lifted its target and flagged three focal points for the print: Blackwell ramp cadence, the outlook for China’s H20, and potential gross margin relief tied to previously reserved inventory.

Consensus remains broadly positive, with most analysts rating the stock a buy and FactSet’s mean target recently around the mid‑$180s, leaving room if management guides above expectations or details firmer China contribution pathways.

With results due after the bell on Aug. 27, the setup hinges on guidance breadth, supply alignment with demand, and any incremental color on hyperscaler and sovereign AI pipelines that could sustain elevated growth into 2H25.