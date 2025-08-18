Piper Sandler Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) Price Target to $225 Ahead of Earnings

Investment firm Piper Sandler has raised its price target for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to $225 from $180, signaling approximately 23% upside potential ahead of the chipmaker’s second-quarter earnings report scheduled for August 27, 2025.

The firm maintained its overweight rating on the stock, reflecting continued optimism about the AI giant’s growth prospects.

Strong Demand Outlook Drives Price Target Increase

Analyst Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler expressed confidence in NVIDIA’s upcoming performance, stating the firm expects “another strong quarter for NVDA and foresee an increase in numbers for both the July and October periods“.

The bullish outlook is supported by positive commentary from major U.S. hyperscalers and anticipated revenue contributions from the Chinese market.

Kumar emphasized that demand continues to outweigh supply, noting that NVIDIA remains “in a situation where demand is greater than supply and that’s likely to stay that way for the rest of the year”.

This supply-demand imbalance is particularly evident in the U.S. high-performance computing (HPC) sector, where buyers are acquiring chips faster than NVIDIA can deliver them.

Earnings Expectations and Market Performance

Wall Street analysts surveyed by FactSet project NVIDIA will report earnings of $1.00 per share on revenue of $45.76 billion for the second quarter. The consensus estimate reflects substantial growth expectations, with earnings per share anticipated to increase 45.59% year-over-year.

NVIDIA shares have already gained more than 26% in 2025, demonstrating strong investor confidence in the company’s AI-driven growth strategy. The stock maintains overwhelming analyst support, with 58 out of 65 analysts rating it as buy or strong buy.

China Revenue and Supply Chain Factors

A key component of Piper Sandler’s optimistic forecast centers on potential revenue from China. The firm anticipates October quarter figures could see significant boost from Chinese sales, estimated between $5.5 billion and $6.5 billion.

This expectation comes despite ongoing export control limitations that have impacted NVIDIA’s ability to sell certain high-end chips to Chinese customers.

The analyst also highlighted challenges related to model changes and GB200 delays that are widening the supply-demand gap. These factors contribute to the firm’s belief that supply constraints will persist throughout 2025.