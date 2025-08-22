PLTR, TSLA and SMCI Hold Pattern as Tech Stocks Await Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech

Technology stocks remain in cautious consolidation mode Friday morning as investors position ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s highly anticipated Jackson Hole address.

The tech-heavy sector’s sensitivity to monetary policy signals has created a wait-and-see atmosphere, with major names including Palantir Technologies, Tesla, and Super Micro Computer reflecting the broader market’s hesitant tone.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) –

Palantir appears set to open slightly lower Friday despite forming a significant hammer pattern Wednesday that suggested potential buying interest at current levels.

The data analytics company faces a crucial test at the $150 support level, which has emerged as a key technical threshold following recent volatility. Thursday’s quiet trading session provided little directional clarity, leaving the stock vulnerable to Powell’s commentary on interest rate policy.

The company’s government contracts and AI capabilities have attracted investor interest, but execution concerns and valuation debates continue to weigh on sentiment.

Tesla (TSLA) –

Tesla shares are trading near the 50-day exponential moving average in what appears to be a classic consolidation pattern within a broader triangular formation.

The electric vehicle leader has struggled to generate meaningful momentum during the typically low-volume August period, with investors seemingly content to await clearer signals on both monetary policy and the company’s fundamental outlook.

Recent delivery data and ongoing expansion in energy storage provide underlying support, though regulatory headwinds in key markets remain a concern for longer-term growth trajectories.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer looks positioned for a slightly lower opening as the AI infrastructure provider continues working through its consolidation phase.

Technical indicators suggest the stock could face additional pressure toward the $28 level or potentially as low as $20 before establishing a more sustainable base. The company’s exposure to artificial intelligence demand provides fundamental support, but recent market dynamics have favored a more measured approach to AI-related investments.

Powell’s Jackson Hole remarks will likely determine whether these tech names can break out of their current ranges or face additional consolidation pressure heading into the final week of August.