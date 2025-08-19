Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Reddit Inc. (RDDT) Investors of Class Action Lawsuit as Key Deadline Passes

Pomerantz LLP has issued final reminders to Reddit Inc. (RDDT) shareholders regarding an ongoing class action lawsuit, with the critical August 18, 2025 deadline for lead plaintiff applications having now expired.

The law firm had been urging investors who suffered losses on their Reddit investments to consider participating in the legal action, which centers on allegations of securities violations by the social media platform.

The class action lawsuit targets investors who purchased or acquired Reddit securities during a specified period, though the firm had been actively soliciting potential lead plaintiffs through multiple investor alerts over recent weeks.

According to legal filings, shareholders had until yesterday to petition the court for appointment as lead plaintiff, a position that would allow them to represent the broader class of affected investors.

Reddit’s stock performance has faced scrutiny since its public debut, with various market participants questioning the company’s financial disclosures and growth projections. The Pomerantz firm’s repeated investor alerts suggest potential concerns about material misrepresentations or omissions that may have impacted share prices and investor decisions.

While the lead plaintiff deadline has passed, affected Reddit shareholders may still have options to participate in the class action lawsuit. The case will now proceed with court-appointed representation, and investors who believe they suffered damages during the relevant period should monitor developments closely.

Reddit has not publicly responded to the specific allegations, and the litigation process is expected to unfold over the coming months as both sides present their arguments regarding potential securities law violations.