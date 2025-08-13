PRIMECAP Management Co Increases Stake in Amazon (AMZN) as Q2 2025 13F Shows Notable Tech Add

PRIMECAP Management Co boosted its position in Amazon, adding roughly 2.03 million shares in the second quarter and bringing its total to about 7.54 million, according to portfolio trackers summarizing the firm’s latest 13F filing.

The increase marks a significant tilt toward mega-cap tech exposure alongside other high‑conviction adds recorded in the period.

The Pasadena-based manager, known for a long-term, research-driven approach, appears to have leaned into Amazon’s multi‑engine growth story spanning AWS, retail, and advertising amid ongoing AI infrastructure tailwinds. MarketBeat’s institutional holdings data reflects PRIMECAP’s updated Amazon share count as of August disclosures, reinforcing the step‑up in exposure noted by independent trackers.

PRIMECAP’s broader Q2 activity featured sizable increases in several positions and strategic shifts across sectors, with multiple sources highlighting meaningful reallocations consistent with the firm’s value‑oriented, counselor‑led model.

Separate coverage also pointed to earlier periods where PRIMECAP trimmed and later rebuilt Amazon exposure, underscoring a dynamic stance around valuation and fundamentals through 2025.

For Amazon, institutional interest has remained elevated, with approximately 72% of shares held by institutions as of recent tallies, a backdrop that can amplify flows around earnings, guidance, and AI‑related capex signals.

Investors tracking PRIMECAP’s moves will watch whether the higher Amazon weighting persists through year‑end as cloud demand, advertising growth, and margins evolve with the company’s capital intensity and pricing dynamics.