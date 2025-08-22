ProShares UltraPro QQQ Surges 5.36% to $91.13 on Strong Tech Rally

The ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) posted impressive gains on Friday, rising $4.64 or 5.36% to close at $91.13 as the leveraged ETF amplified the Nasdaq-100’s recovery momentum.

The triple-leveraged fund, which seeks daily investment results corresponding to three times the performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index, demonstrated its volatility characteristics during a tech-led market rally.

Friday’s surge marked a significant recovery from recent weakness, with TQQQ climbing from Thursday’s close of $86.49 to reach intraday highs near $91.95 before settling at session peaks. The ETF has experienced considerable volatility over the past week, falling as low as $85.39 during recent trading sessions before Friday’s strong rebound.

Leveraged Exposure to Tech Recovery

The dramatic daily move reflects TQQQ’s amplified exposure to Nasdaq-100 components, particularly mega-cap technology stocks that drove broader market gains ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. As a 3x leveraged product, TQQQ magnifies both gains and losses in the underlying index, making it a popular vehicle for traders seeking enhanced exposure to tech sector momentum.

Year-to-date performance shows TQQQ has delivered substantial returns despite recent volatility, with the ETF trading near its 52-week high of $96.32 reached earlier this month. However, the fund also demonstrates the downside risk of leverage, having traded as low as $34.90 during its 52-week range.

The strong Friday performance positions TQQQ well heading into the weekend, though investors should note that leveraged ETFs like TQQQ are designed for short-term tactical trades rather than long-term holding due to daily rebalancing effects and compounding volatility that can erode returns over extended periods.